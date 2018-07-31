Megan Markle’s Dad “Unrestrained”

Thomas Markle Sr. seems to be something of an opportunist when it comes to commenting about his daughters affairs or at least what he thinks.

The 74-year-old’s latest headline grab took its form in a 9-hour interview with The Mail on Sunday, in which he made some of his most inflammatory comments about the royal family yet.

Accused of being media-hungry and desperate for attention, Thomas Markle said the Royal family “have Meghan treating her father in a way that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, would have loathed. That’s not what Diana stood for”.

He continued: “Princess Diana is credited with changing the Royal Family, but she wasn’t perfect. She was still very much one of them.”

He accused the Duchess of Sussex of cutting him out of her life and claimed the Royal Family were trying to “silence” him.

Read more at The Star or InStyle.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: