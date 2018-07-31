CLOSE
National News
Home > National News

Megan Markle’s Dad “Unrestrained”

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

Source: WPA Pool / Getty

 

Thomas Markle Sr. seems to be something of an opportunist when it comes to commenting about his daughters affairs or at least what he thinks.

The 74-year-old’s latest headline grab took its form in a 9-hour interview with The Mail on Sunday, in which he made some of his most inflammatory comments about the royal family yet.

Accused of being media-hungry and desperate for attention, Thomas Markle said the Royal family “have Meghan treating her father in a way that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, would have loathed. That’s not what Diana stood for”.

He continued: “Princess Diana is credited with changing the Royal Family, but she wasn’t perfect. She was still very much one of them.”

He accused the Duchess of Sussex of cutting him out of her life and claimed the Royal Family were trying to “silence” him.

Read more at The Star or InStyle.com

interviews , Megan Markle , Thomas Markle Sr.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Megan Markle’s Dad “Unrestrained”

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 8 hours ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close