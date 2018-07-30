Funerals Held For Family That Lost 9 In Duck Boat Tragedy

The Coleman family lost 9 family members in a recent duck boat incidents and Friday’s funerals for 4 victims had hundreds of attendees.

We can only imagine the pain the Coleman family is feeling after losing nine members of the clan in the recent duck boat capsizing tragedy.

Bishop G. Victor Morrisey Jr. said that one of them, Glenn Coleman, “could have saved himself, [but] wouldn’t leave his kids.’’

Morrisey told the congregation at Grace Apostolic Church in Indianapolis he believes Glenn, 40, made a heroic attempt to rescue his three youngsters. But he perished along with 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and Arya, 1.

