CLOSE
National News
Home > National News

Funerals Held For Family That Lost 9 In Duck Boat Tragedy

1 reads
Leave a comment
bouquet of flowers

Source: Getty

The Coleman family lost 9 family members in a recent duck boat incidents and Friday’s funerals for 4 victims had hundreds of attendees.

We can only imagine the pain the Coleman family is feeling after losing nine members of the clan in the recent duck boat capsizing tragedy.

Bishop G. Victor Morrisey Jr. said that one of them, Glenn Coleman, “could have saved himself, [but] wouldn’t leave his kids.’’

Morrisey told the congregation at Grace Apostolic Church in Indianapolis he believes Glenn, 40, made a heroic attempt to rescue his three youngsters. But he perished along with 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and Arya, 1.

Read more at EURWEB.com

 

Coleman Family , Duck Boat tragedy

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Funerals Held For Family That Lost 9 In Duck Boat Tragedy

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close