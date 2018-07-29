Ericaism: Encouraging Others With Overwhelming Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 07.29.18
When is the last time you encourages someone with love? Erica Campbell is talking all about building each other up. We must appreciate the people that give us instructions and respect them for all that they do.

Erica spoke about leaders she had growing up in church and how she’s so thankful for them. If you have a coach, parent or any other leader tell them how much you appreciate them. Go out of your way to thank them and love them.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

Ericaism: Encouraging Others With Overwhelming Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

