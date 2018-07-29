Ericaism: Encouraging Others With Overwhelming Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

When is the last time you encourages someone with love? Erica Campbell is talking all about building each other up. We must appreciate the people that give us instructions and respect them for all that they do.
Erica spoke about leaders she had growing up in church and how she’s so thankful for them. If you have a coach, parent or any other leader tell them how much you appreciate them. Go out of your way to thank them and love them.

