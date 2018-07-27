Here’s Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Event Description:

GAME ON VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL Moncure Baptist and Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church are teaming together to conduct 5 days of Vacation Bible School in the evening beginning 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sunday July 29 thru August 2, 2018. There will be fun events, great snacks and bible teachings for all ages 0 – 99 years. Life’s big game can seem overwhelming. But when we realize the goal is not competing in our own strength, God has given us everything we need. He has given us His Word as the ultimate playbook. He’s given us Himself. He wants us to join His team to train hard, celebrate, encourage one another. Join us as we spur each other on for the win!