Here’s Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and don’t forget to post your own CLICK HERE
:
Lillian Williams McNeill & the JAB Harmonizers
Event Date:
07/28/2018
Event Time:
3:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Garner Lion’s Club
Address Line 1:
305 W. Main Street
City, State, Zip:
Garner, NC 27529
Event Description:
Third Singing Anniversary of Lillian Williams McNeill and the JAB Harmonizers
featuring Grady Walston and Blessed, The Legendary Lyon Sisters, other singers and musicians.
Event Contact:
Lillian W. McNeill
Event Contact Number:
9196966074
Event Contact Email:
lwilm9@gmail.com
Youth Explosion
Event Date:
07/28/2018
Event Time:
11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Wake Baptist Grove Church
Address Line 1:
302 East Main Street
City, State, Zip:
Garner, NC 27529
Event Description:
Wake Baptist Grove Church is sponsoring a “Youth Explosion” on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Wake Baptist Grove Church, 302 East Main Street, Garner, NC, from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. There will be worship, food, water games, waterslide, music, prizes and lots of fun! Bring your youth and let’s give thanks and praise while having some wholesome fun!
The event is FREE!
Event Contact:
Cheryl Hardy
Event Contact Number:
(919) 779-6175
Event Contact Email:
wakebaptistgr521@bellsouth.net
Event Web Site:
wakebaptistgrovechurch.org
:
VLFC Back To School Event
Event Date:
07/28/2018
Event Time:
12:00 pm to 3:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
3329 Chapel HIll Blv Service Road
Address Line 1:
Suite 100
City, State, Zip:
Durham, NC 27707
Event Description:
• Back to School Event at Victorious Life Fellowship Church (3329 Chapel Hill Blvd Service Road, Suite 100, Durham, NC) Saturday, July 28 from 12pm to 3pm
o There will be food, fun & games for the entire family! Children can receive a free book bag with a starter kit of school supplies, but they must be registered to receive a bag.
Join us for the 2018 Community Block Party on July 28th from 11am until 2pm. This year’s party will include a fire truck display, old school vs. new school tournament, pie eating contest, Fear Factor challenges, pony rides, and a FREE bbq cook out.
Join us for Community Fellowship Service which will be held at New Bethel Missionary Church! Come for a time of celebration and praises to the Lord! You will be blessed by the Fellowship and the Word!
Pastor: Rev. Dr. Harry Ghee
Event Contact:
Ms. Annie Mae McMillian
Event Contact Number:
(910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email:
firstmissbc16@gmail.com
Event Web Site:
fmbcparktonnc.org
Vacation Bible School
Event Date:
July 29 – August 2, 2018
Event Time:
6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:
Old US Hwy #1
City, State, Zip:
Moncure, NC 27559
Event Description:
GAME ON VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Moncure Baptist and Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church are teaming together to conduct 5 days of Vacation Bible School in the evening beginning 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sunday July 29 thru August 2, 2018. There will be fun events, great snacks and bible teachings for all ages 0 – 99 years. Life’s big game can seem overwhelming. But when we realize the goal is not competing in our own strength, God has given us everything we need. He has given us His Word as the ultimate playbook. He’s given us Himself. He wants us to join His team to train hard, celebrate, encourage one another. Join us as we spur each other on for the win!
You are invited to participate in The River Healthy Start & Back to School Bash event. Those in attendance will be able to receive free school supplies, along with obtaining several free health screening. There will also be music, games, food, and fun for the whole family.
Come out and let’s get a healthy start on life!
Event Contact:
Veronica Beck
Event Contact Number:
919-668-0948
Event Contact Email:
healthandwellness@theriverdurham.com
Book bag give away
Event Date:
07/28/18
Event Time:
11:00am-2:00pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Regeneration Temple back to school give away
Address Line 1:
3132 Calvary drive suite 110
City, State, Zip:
Raleigh NC 27604
Event Description:
Book bag & school supplies give away…face painting…arts & crafts. .free food and drinks…bouncy house…fun day for kids