Marc Morial, President & CEO of National Urban League, spoke on “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” about the State Of Black America Townhall. It will premiere on TV One at 8/7c on Sunday, July 29th and moderated by Roland Martin. Morial spoke about the digital revolution and how it’s changing the world we live in.
He also questions on whether or not if the African American community will be apart of those changes. Morial talked about how there is a lack of Black people majoring in computer science and getting jobs in development. He also believes that Black people are under represented in Silicon Valley, where a lot of these jobs are.
Morial talked about civil rights being taken away and how social media is allowing us all to be advocates in certain ways. He also expressed that we must confront hate speech with truth talk. Morial wants everyone to go out and vote to make changes.
National Urban League’s Marc Morial: “We Must Confront Hate Speech With Truth Talk” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com