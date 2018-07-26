National Urban League’s Marc Morial: “We Must Confront Hate Speech With Truth Talk” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Marc Morial, President & CEO of National Urban League, spoke on “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” about the State Of Black America Townhall. It will premiere on TV One at 8/7c on Sunday, July 29th and moderated by Roland Martin. Morial spoke about the digital revolution and how it’s changing the world we live in.

Follow @GetUpErica

He also questions on whether or not if the African American community will be apart of those changes. Morial talked about how there is a lack of Black people majoring in computer science and getting jobs in development. He also believes that Black people are under represented in Silicon Valley, where a lot of these jobs are.

RELATED: Marc Morial On How We Can Improve The Schools In Our Neighborhoods [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Morial talked about civil rights being taken away and how social media is allowing us all to be advocates in certain ways. He also expressed that we must confront hate speech with truth talk. Morial wants everyone to go out and vote to make changes.

RELATED: Activists Work To Combat Hate Speech Online As Folks Like The Obamas Are Hurt

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Love Talking: Hate Is A Terrible Motivator [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell [PHOTOS] 19 photos Launch gallery Erica Campbell [PHOTOS] 1. Erica Campbell 1 of 19 2. Erica Campbell 2 of 19 3. Erica Campbell 3 of 19 4. Erica Campbell 4 of 19 5. Erica Campbell 5 of 19 6. Erica Campbell 6 of 19 7. Erica Campbell 7 of 19 8. Erica Campbell 8 of 19 9. Erica Campbell 9 of 19 10. Erica Campbell 10 of 19 11. Erica Campbell 11 of 19 12. Erica Campbell 12 of 19 13. Erica Campbell 13 of 19 14. Erica Campbell 14 of 19 15. Erica Campbell 15 of 19 16. Erica Campbell 16 of 19 17. Erica Campbell 17 of 19 18. Erica Campbell 18 of 19 19. Erica Campbell 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Erica Campbell [PHOTOS] Erica Campbell [PHOTOS] Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall. Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell.

National Urban League’s Marc Morial: “We Must Confront Hate Speech With Truth Talk” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com