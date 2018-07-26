Faith Walking: Educate Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell wants us to gain more knowledge and educate ourselves in things we want to know. If we have questions about eating healthy, laws and other things we must seek out that knowledge. It is crucial to our lives to read, ask questions and study.

Follow @GetUpErica

She talked about going to city hall to discuss laws that hurt and help our communities and educating ourselves to teach others. Learning will help us make a difference in life. Erica is challenging everyone to learn about things they want information about.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Thank God For The Detours [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Planning With Preparation (#CountUpTheCost) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Reunite These Babies with Their Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS] 44 photos Launch gallery Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS] 1. Krista Campbell & Erica Campbell Source:Getty 1 of 44 2. Erica Campbell & Warryn Campbell Source:Getty 2 of 44 3. Erica Campbell Source:Getty 3 of 44 4. Erica Campbell Source:Getty 4 of 44 5. Erica Campbell Source:Getty 5 of 44 6. Erica Campbell & Warryn Campbell Source:Getty 6 of 44 7. Erica Campbell & Warryn Campbell Source:Getty 7 of 44 8. Warryn Campbell & Erica Campbell Source:Getty 8 of 44 9. Erica Campbell Source:Getty 9 of 44 10. Erica Campbell Source:Getty 10 of 44 11. Erica Campbell Source:Getty 11 of 44 12. Erica Campbell & Krista Campbell Source:Getty 12 of 44 13. Warryn Campbell & Erica Campbell Source:Getty 13 of 44 14. Erica Campbell & Warryn Campbell Source:Getty 14 of 44 15. Erica Campbell Source:Getty 15 of 44 16. Erica Campbell Source:Radio One Inc. 16 of 44 17. Erica Campbell Source:Erica Campbell 17 of 44 18. Erica Campbell Source:Getty 18 of 44 19. Erica Campbell Source:Getty 19 of 44 20. Erica Campbell Source:Getty 20 of 44 21. Erica Campbell & Anthony Brown Source:Getty 21 of 44 22. Tina Campbell & Erica Campbell Source:Getty 22 of 44 23. Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell Source:Getty 23 of 44 24. Erica Campbell Source:Getty 24 of 44 25. Erica Campbell Source:My Block 25 of 44 26. Erica Campbell Source:Getty 26 of 44 27. Erica Campbell Source:Erica Campbell 27 of 44 28. Erica Campbell & Wosie Campbell Source:Getty 28 of 44 29. Erica Campbell Source:Getty 29 of 44 30. Erica Campbell Source:Getty 30 of 44 31. Warryn Campbell & Erica Campbell Source:Getty 31 of 44 32. Tasha Cobbs & Erica Campbell Source:Getty Images 32 of 44 33. Warryn Campbell & Erica Campbell Source:Promotional 33 of 44 34. Erica Campbell Source:Getty 34 of 44 35. El DeBarge, Erica Campbell & Zendaya Source:Getty 35 of 44 36. Erica Campbell & Warryn Campbell Source:Getty 36 of 44 37. Tina Campbell & Erica Campbell Source:Getty 37 of 44 38. Erica Campbell, Tina Campbell & Kirk Franklin Source:Getty 38 of 44 39. Erica Campbell Source:Getty 39 of 44 40. Tina Campbell & Erica Campbell Source:We TV 40 of 44 41. Tina Campbell & Erica Campbell Source:We TV 41 of 44 42. Tina Campbell & Erica Campbell Source:Getty 42 of 44 43. Tina Campbell, Thomasina Atkins & Erica Campbell Source:Getty 43 of 44 44. Tina Campbell, Thomasina Atkins & Erica Campbell Source:Getty 44 of 44 Skip ad Continue reading Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS] Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Faith Walking: Educate Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com