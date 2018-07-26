Faith Walking: Educate Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.26.18
Erica Campbell wants us to gain more knowledge and educate ourselves in things we want to know. If we have questions about eating healthy, laws and other things we must seek out that knowledge. It is crucial to our lives to read, ask questions and study.

She talked about going to city hall to discuss laws that hurt and help our communities and educating ourselves to teach others. Learning will help us make a difference in life. Erica is challenging everyone to learn about things they want information about.

Faith Walking: Educate Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

