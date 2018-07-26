GRIFF Tells What He Thinks About Wives Retaining Maiden Names [EXCLUSIVE]

When getting married some women decide to hyphenate their last names with the new one. On “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” they discussed taking the last name of the person you marry. TJ mentioned that she has no problem taking her husbands last name, but has questions about it if they got divorced.
She also thinks about keeping her last name because her father passed away. GRIFF has no problem if his wife wanted to keep her last name only if she was the only child from her father to keep the name. He also questioned why women don’t change their last names back to what is was after divorce. Erica Campbell mentioned that she had no problem with taking Warryn Campbell’s last name even though people thought she shouldn’t because she is famous.
