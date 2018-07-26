Angry As Hell: Black Mother Dies After Paramedics Didn’t Even Try To Save Her Life

A Black mother tragically died recently after healthcare professionals neglected to transport her and perform potentially life-saving measures in Florida.

Four fire-rescue paramedics were placed on administrative paid leave on Friday and were awaiting a disciplinary hearing in Hillsborough County over the death of Crystle Galloway, a 30-year-old mother of two, including a five-day-old baby. Galloway had shown symptoms of a stroke after undergoing a Caesarian section (C-section) operation to deliver her baby, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

PARAMEDICS SUSPENDED: Four paramedics have been suspended in Tampa, accused of “gross neglect of duty” after failing to properly treat a possible stroke victim – a 30-year-old mother – who later died. @WhitJohnson​ reports. https://t.co/UDgeyH8GKs pic.twitter.com/lczaqPIfhr — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) July 25, 2018

The paramedics’ names are Lt. John “Mike” Morris, 36, who has worked with the department six years; Fire Medic Justin Sweeney, 36, a five-year department employee; Fire Medic Andrew J. Martin, 28, a five-year department employee; and acting Lt. Cortney Barton, 38, a nine-year department employee.

They all failed to provide necessary treatments after they responded to a 911 call about a passed-out and drooling Galloway, Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill said Monday. The healthcare team, which was told that Galloway appeared to be suffering from a stroke and had recently had a C-section, removed her from a home but didn’t examine her. They also failed to ask Nicole Black, Galloway’s mother who called 911, to sign a required informed consent form.

The healthcare professionals assumed that Galloway couldn’t afford an ambulance ride, Black told ABC affiliate WFTS.

Adding insult to injury, Black also had to take her daughter to Brandon Regional Hospital before she later was flown to Tampa General Hospital, where she died.

“I really feel like the officers and the EMS fire rescue department failed to help me,” Black wrote on a GoFundMe page for Galloway. “Because of them and their negligence, my daughter died.”

Hillsborough County officials found out the paramedics also falsified records by indicating in their logging system that the patient could not be found. They were scheduled to face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday for their gross neglect that potentially cost a mother her life. The group was also facing potential termination after their negligent behavior — actions that have led to medical malpractice lawsuits and a revoking of licenses in other similar cases.

