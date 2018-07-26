Bishop Michael Curry — the man who told Prince Harry and Meghan “love is the way” — is now dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

Bishop Curry says that during an annual exam a few months ago that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He’ll undergo surgery next week to remove his prostate gland, and anticipates taking 4-6 weeks to recuperate before getting back to work. Curry says, “I am happy to say that the prognosis looks very good and quite positive.”

During his sermon at the Royal Wedding this past May, Curry said of love, “There’s power in love. Don’t underestimate it. Don’t even over-sentimentalize it. There’s power, power in love. Love is not selfish and self-centered. Love can be sacrificial, and in so doing, becomes redemptive. And that way of unselfish, sacrificial, redemptive love changes lives, and it can change this world.”

Bishop Michael Curry Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer was originally published on praisehouston.com

