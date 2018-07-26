CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Bishop Michael Curry Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

The Bishop is in good sprits following his diagnosis

0 reads
Leave a comment
Today - Season 67

Source: NBC / Getty

Bishop Michael Curry — the man who told Prince Harry and Meghan “love is the way” — is now dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

Bishop Curry says that during an annual exam a few months ago that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He’ll undergo surgery next week to remove his prostate gland, and anticipates taking 4-6 weeks to recuperate before getting back to work. Curry says, “I am happy to say that the prognosis looks very good and quite positive.”

During his sermon at the Royal Wedding this past May, Curry said of love, “There’s power in love. Don’t underestimate it. Don’t even over-sentimentalize it. There’s power, power in love. Love is not selfish and self-centered. Love can be sacrificial, and in so doing, becomes redemptive. And that way of unselfish, sacrificial, redemptive love changes lives, and it can change this world.”

Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox every morning!

Bishop Michael Curry Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Bishop Michael Curry Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close