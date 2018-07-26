Jekalyn Carr “It’s Yours!” [NEW MUSIC]

Jekalyn Carr is back with her new single “It’s Yours!” Her vocals on the song is incredible and will take you straight to church wherever you are. The choir backing her up will give you chills and sound perfectly with Jekalyn’s voice.
In the song she repeats the lines, “If you want it you can have it.” It’s all about praying for something you truly want and God providing it to you. Jekalyn wants us to put our name on it and claim it. Listen and tell us what you think of “It’s Yours!”
