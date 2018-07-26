Jekalyn Carr “It’s Yours!” [NEW MUSIC]

Jekalyn Carr is back with her new single “It’s Yours!” Her vocals on the song is incredible and will take you straight to church wherever you are. The choir backing her up will give you chills and sound perfectly with Jekalyn’s voice.

Follow @GetUpErica

In the song she repeats the lines, “If you want it you can have it.” It’s all about praying for something you truly want and God providing it to you. Jekalyn wants us to put our name on it and claim it. Listen and tell us what you think of “It’s Yours!”

RELATED: Jekalyn Carr Acoustic Performance [VIDEO]

RELATED: Jekalyn Carr “Stay With Me” Feat. Ashley (Charisse) Makey [NEW MUSIC]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: How Jekalyn Carr Is Celebrating Her 21st Birthday [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton Take The EXPO Stage [PHOTOS] 46 photos Launch gallery Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton Take The EXPO Stage [PHOTOS] 1. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 1 of 46 2. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 2 of 46 3. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 3 of 46 4. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 4 of 46 5. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 5 of 46 6. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 6 of 46 7. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 7 of 46 8. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 8 of 46 9. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 9 of 46 10. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 10 of 46 11. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 11 of 46 12. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 12 of 46 13. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 13 of 46 14. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 14 of 46 15. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 15 of 46 16. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 16 of 46 17. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 17 of 46 18. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 18 of 46 19. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 19 of 46 20. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 20 of 46 21. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 21 of 46 22. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 22 of 46 23. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 23 of 46 24. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 24 of 46 25. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 25 of 46 26. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 26 of 46 27. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 27 of 46 28. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 28 of 46 29. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 29 of 46 30. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 30 of 46 31. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 31 of 46 32. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 32 of 46 33. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 33 of 46 34. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 34 of 46 35. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 35 of 46 36. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 36 of 46 37. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 37 of 46 38. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 38 of 46 39. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 39 of 46 40. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 40 of 46 41. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 41 of 46 42. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 42 of 46 43. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 43 of 46 44. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 44 of 46 45. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 45 of 46 46. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton Take The EXPO Stage [PHOTOS] Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton Take The EXPO Stage [PHOTOS]

Jekalyn Carr “It’s Yours!” [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on getuperica.com