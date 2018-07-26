CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Know Your Back To School Vaccinations

2 reads
Leave a comment
Young girl grimaces while getting a shot

Source: Steve Debenport / Getty

 

Yes we are getting the kids ready with school supplies and clothes but what about their shots.

Back-to-school is just around the corner for many families, and some students need a new round of vaccinations.

According to Dr. Allen Mask, two shots are required for school, and the other two could be life-saving.

Once a baby is born, a family’s pediatrician typically keeps them on a steady schedule of schedule of immunizations up through six years of age.

According to state health director Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, for adolescents, it’s incredibly important to be updated on immunizations as well, because there are some new infections that adolescents are at higher risk for.

Read more with Dr. Allen Mask at WRAL.com

back to school vaccinations , school shots

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Know Your Back To School Vaccinations

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close