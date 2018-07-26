Know Your Back To School Vaccinations

Yes we are getting the kids ready with school supplies and clothes but what about their shots.

Back-to-school is just around the corner for many families, and some students need a new round of vaccinations.

According to Dr. Allen Mask, two shots are required for school, and the other two could be life-saving.

Once a baby is born, a family’s pediatrician typically keeps them on a steady schedule of schedule of immunizations up through six years of age.

According to state health director Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, for adolescents, it’s incredibly important to be updated on immunizations as well, because there are some new infections that adolescents are at higher risk for.

