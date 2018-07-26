CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tyrese Gibson And His Wife Beautiful Maternity Photos

5 reads
Leave a comment

Tyrese and wife Samantha Gibson are serving up sexy maternity pictures. Check them out below.

 

My hubby surprised me with a maternity shoot, encouraged me, and walked me through EVERY step of the way. It was ALOT! God bless his patience. And the images came out so beautiful, check out all of the photos on @people ! Shot by the GREAT @mrdblanks! To all of my mamas to be out there, you are absolutely beautiful and perfect in every which way. I don’t care what size or shape your body has taken due to your pregnancy, Do not let ANYONE, I mean, ANYONE create any insecurity for the miracle that’s occurring within YOU. It’s our society that’s created unrealistic standards for us! I encourage you to embrace every stretch mark, every additional pound on that scale, every new change…our body being able to create life is a BLESSING. Period.

A post shared by Samantha Gibson (@lovesamanthalee) on

Tyrese Gibson And His Wife Beautiful Maternity Photos was originally published on magicbaltimore.hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tyrese Gibson And His Wife Beautiful Maternity Photos

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close