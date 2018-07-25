Why It’s Important To Watch “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” [EXCLUSIVE]

Homepage Lead
| 07.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

On February 26, 2012, Trayvon Martin was gunned down by George Zimmerman. The “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” series will start this Sunday on Paramount and BET. Some people believe that this show shouldn’t air, but we must never forget what happened to this young man. His death also led to the #BlackLivesMatter movement and Black men and children are still being killed by police and others.

Bill Cosby might have to register as a sex offender in the next couple of months and have to get counseling. His sentence hearing is September 24th where we will find out if the 81-year-old comedian will go to jail. Ivanka Trump has decided to shut down her clothing line and focus on her family as well as work in the White House.

RELATED: The Powerful Trailer For The “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” [VIDEO]

RELATED: George Zimmerman Threatened To Kill Again And He’s Still On The Streets

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Black Lives Matter Founders Among “Glamour” Magazine’s Women Of The Year Honorees

The Latest:

Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin On His 23rd Birthday

5 photos Launch gallery

Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin On His 23rd Birthday

Continue reading Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin On His 23rd Birthday

Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin On His 23rd Birthday

Today would’ve been Trayvon Martin‘s 23rd birthday, but he was senselessly murdered on February 26, 2012. Trayvon’s helped to spark a movement and he will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Today, we honor his life in photos. Rest in power, Travon.

Why It’s Important To Watch “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close