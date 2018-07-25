Why It’s Important To Watch “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” [EXCLUSIVE]

On February 26, 2012, Trayvon Martin was gunned down by George Zimmerman. The “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” series will start this Sunday on Paramount and BET. Some people believe that this show shouldn’t air, but we must never forget what happened to this young man. His death also led to the #BlackLivesMatter movement and Black men and children are still being killed by police and others.

Bill Cosby might have to register as a sex offender in the next couple of months and have to get counseling. His sentence hearing is September 24th where we will find out if the 81-year-old comedian will go to jail. Ivanka Trump has decided to shut down her clothing line and focus on her family as well as work in the White House.

