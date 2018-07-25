Mr. Griffin: Important Tips For Riding The Bus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

07.25.18
GRIFF wants you to be more aware when out in public and riding public transportation. He talked about his daughter riding the bus in Atlanta and how a man was doing a lewd act behind her. A man had to warn her and the man doing the act was kicked off the bus.

GRIFF’s daughter was shook and talked about not riding the bus anymore, but GRIFF told her she just needed to be more aware. Cut your headphones down, take one of the earphones out of your ear, look to see what’s going on around you. GRIFF wants everyone to be safe and you can’t do that if you can’t hear what’s around you. Be careful out there everyone!

Mr. Griffin: Important Tips For Riding The Bus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

