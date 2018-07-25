Ericaism: Forgiveness Equals Freedom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

07.25.18
Erica Campbell spoke about how forgiveness and freedom go hand and hand. A long time ago someone she was close to did something that hurt her and say them all the time at church. She asked God to remove them from the church and realized she needed to forgive the person in order to be free.

The Bible talks about how we must forgive like God forgives us and that’s what Erica did. She walked up to the person, forgave them and felt very free. Erica wants you to forgive the person that hurt you and experience that freedom.

