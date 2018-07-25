CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Disgraced Georgia Lawmaker Jason Spencer Resigns Over His Racist Antics On TV

No one bought Jason Spencer's flimsy excuse for shameful performance.

1 reads
Leave a comment

The racist Georgia state lawmaker who literally showed his rear end and used the N-word on TV has finally listened to calls to step down from office.

See Also: Sorry Not Sorry: Defiant Republican Offers Hollow Apology For Being A Proud Racist

Rep. Jason Spencer submitted his resignation from the Georgia House of Representatives in the early morning hours of Wednesday, the Washington Post reported.

That came after Spencer initially dismissed a demand from Georgia House Speaker David Ralston on Monday to step down, as well as a tweet from Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal who called Spencer’s performance “appalling and offensive” on the Showtime series, “Who is America?”

Spencer sent his notice via email to Ralston’s office, which forwarded the message to the governor.

The disgraced lawmaker appeared Sunday on comedian Sacha Baron Cohen‘s new cable network show. In the program, Cohen disguises himself as a different character each week and tricks politicians and other public officials into saying and doing things they’d be unlikely to do if they knew their performances would air.

Posing as an Israeli terrorism expert named Col. Erran Morad, Cohen and asked Spencer to participate in a training video on how elected officials can prevent themselves from becoming victims of terrorism.

At one point in the show, Spencer yelled the N-word multiple times, with little prompting from the host. Later, Spencer sent an apparent message to terrorists, calling them, “you damn sand ni—ers,” and threatened to cut off their “d—ks” and shove them in their mouths. He also performed his impression of a Chinese tourist. To top things off, the Republican lawmaker displayed his naked behind as a would-be anti-terrorism technique.

In a letter to the Post on Monday, amid a firestorm of condemnation, Spencer gave the flimsy excuse that Cohen took advantage of his fear of a terrorist attack.

SEE ALSO:

Video Shows White Supremacist Attacked At Vigil That Was Mourning Nia Wilson’s Killing

‘It Could Be Anybody’s Child Next’: Family Demands Georgia Cops Be Fired For Police Brutality On Boy

ABC's 'Roseanne'

20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell

21 photos Launch gallery

20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell

Continue reading 20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell

20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell

It was a short run. ABC cancels the Roseanne reboot after she compares Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape. This is one moment and a long history of racism from the television star. Well, Twitter had time today. Check out the dragging.

Disgraced Georgia Lawmaker Jason Spencer Resigns Over His Racist Antics On TV was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close