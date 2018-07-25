CLOSE
We Have Some Questions About Pastor Mark Burns’ Colored Contacts

How can anyone take him seriously with those eyeballs?

Pastor Mark Burns is the South Carolina pastor who was outed for falsifying his biography. He frequently made the rounds on television defending Trump — he was once on the president’s evangelical counsel. Burns has been able to suck up television time recently, but he was mentioned in the leaked Trump audio.

In the audio, Trump and Cohen are discussing being exposed as lying about his credentials. On the call, Trump apparently said about Burns he “can’t believe this” about “what’s happening.” He asked Cohen, “Can we use him anymore?”

Cohen responds with “You’re talking about Mark Burns. He’s, we’ve told him to —” but the rest of what he says isn’t clear. What is clear is that Burns is a fraud, but what is most disturbing are Burns’ fraudulent eyeballs. Is Pastor Mark Burns wearing colored contacts in 2018? This required some research.

Let’s examine… here are two photos of Pastor Mark Burns with brown eyes.

Here is a video:

Then — walaa! Pastor Burns is now wearing colored contacts.

And another:

My pilot for today..! #OnlyTogether #AmericaUNITED

A post shared by Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) on

What you do with your eyeballs is your choice (although Burns doesn’t feel that way when it comes to a woman’s body). But considering this is someone who posted a photo of Hillary Clinton in blackface, told Joy-Ann Reid to move to Haiti and defends a racist president, he deserves to get side-eyes about those contacts. The pastor’s fraudulent eyes are indicative of his fraudulent bio. Twitter has been cackling about this for months:

Maybe Pastor Mark Burns believes his brown eyes are too threatening for the Trump base. When you are that deep in delusion, you will do anything to be accepted. Look at him here, nearly exploding next to Ben Carson.

Pastor Burns, please remove that foolishness from your eyeballs then remove your soul from the sunken place.

We Have Some Questions About Pastor Mark Burns’ Colored Contacts was originally published on newsone.com

