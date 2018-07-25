If you had tickets to check out Lauryn Hill in Raleigh or Charlotte this week, you’re going to need new plans. Both shows have been cancelled.

https://twitter.com/LiveNationNCSC/status/1021880307891544064

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Lauryn Hill Cancels Concerts In Raleigh And Charlotte This Week was originally published on foxync.com