Lauryn Hill Cancels Concerts In Raleigh And Charlotte This Week

If you had tickets to check out Lauryn Hill in Raleigh or Charlotte this week, you’re going to need new plans. Both shows have been cancelled.

 

https://twitter.com/LiveNationNCSC/status/1021880307891544064

 

