Black Employee Home Depot Fired For Standing Up To A Racist Gives The Middle Finger To The Company

Home Depot thought it could get away with disrespecting a Black employee but it just got bit in its overpriced ass. Maurice Rucker, 60, was fired from the company after standing up to a racist Donald Trump supporter at a Home Depot in Albany, New York, earlier this month. The company offered him his job back, but only after outrage on social media, and Rucker basically said, “Hell no!”
SEE ALSO: From Politicians To Everyday Citizens, Racist Rants Caught On Video Are Becoming The New Normal
In case you missed it, Rucker, who worked at the company for ten years, was working in the store’s garden center, when he asked a white customer to keep his dog on a leash while in the store on July 12. According to Rucker, the white man reacted by telling him, “You’re from the ghetto. What do you know?”
He also allegedly said Trump was the only reason that Rucker had a job because President Barack Obama didn’t know what he was doing. He also claimed our former president was a Muslim.
“You’re lucky I’m at work, because if I wasn’t you wouldn’t be talking to me like this,” Rocker responded by saying before asking the customer to leave the store. Rocker was fired five days later.
Home Depot released the following statement, attempting to defend themselves:
“The problem here is that he had several opportunities to disengage and contact management to deal with the customer. We’re appalled by this customer’s behavior, but we also must require associates to follow proper protocol to defuse a situation for the sake of their safety and the safety of other associates and customers.”
Then, magically, after the company was destroyed on social media and there were threats of a boycott, Home Depot took “another look at this situation” and told the Huffington Post Rucker could have his job back.
Rucker gave a big hell no and explained that he was treated terribly at Home Depot.
“I went to work every day thinking I could be fired. Every task I did, I wondered if I could get fired for this,” he told the Washington Post. “There was a passive bias toward me at that particular store. . . . The fact they can fire me after 10 years for reacting to someone who is racist is insane. I felt like there wasn’t a whole lot of love for me there.”
Rucker has been driving for Lyft. A GoFundMe account for him has raised more than $3,000 in the past three days. However, Rucker told the Post he was looking into legal options, which hopefully translate into a hefty settlement.
SEE ALSO:
Trump Is Outraged That The First Amendment Isn’t Being Taken Away From NFL Players
Paramount Television Fires President Over Racist Rant About Black Women
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
1. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 1 of 24
2. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks2 of 24
3. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks3 of 24
4. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 4 of 24
5. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 5 of 24
6. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 6 of 24
7. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks7 of 24
8. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 8 of 24
9. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks9 of 24
10. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks10 of 24
11. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 11 of 24
12. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks12 of 24
13. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 13 of 24
14. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks14 of 24
15. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 15 of 24
16. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks16 of 24
17. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 17 of 24
18. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks18 of 24
19. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks19 of 24
20. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks20 of 24
21. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks21 of 24
22. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks22 of 24
23. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks23 of 24
24. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks24 of 24
Black Employee Home Depot Fired For Standing Up To A Racist Gives The Middle Finger To The Company was originally published on newsone.com