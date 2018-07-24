CLOSE
Entertainment News
Leandria Johnson Apologizes

Leandria Johnson

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

 

Leandria Johnson has apologized for her most recent offensive rant about “the church” and gospel icon Marvin Winans.

Johnson took to Facebook to apologize to her church-going fans. On a break from a photo shoot, she took the time to explain that she was talking about the politics of the church and  apologized if she offended anyone for the choice of words she used.

Leandria Johnson apologizes

