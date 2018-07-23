Warryn Campbell Learns Why He Should Stay From Fried Chicken [VIDEO]

On “We’re The Campbells,” Warryn Campbell talks about his health a lot as well as trying to be healthy. He teamed up with a fitness trainer that helped him with not only a good workout, but what kind of food to stay away from. Blood sugar isn’t good for you and he advised Warryn to stay away from sugar.

He also spoke to Warryn about his blood pressure and heart disease, which can lead to kidney diseases as well as a stroke. The trainer then told Warryn about keeping your cholesterol, which can attract so many diseases in your body. Warryn began to think because that means he has to stay away from fried chicken.

RELATED: Warryn Campbell Gives Juan Winans Tips On How To Have A Son [VIDEO]

RELATED: Warryn & Erica Campbell Discuss The Importance Of Soul Ties In Marriage [VIDEO]

Watch “We’re The Campbells” every Tuesday at 8p/7c on TV One!

RELATED: What Makes Warryn & Erica Campbell’s Love Check-Ins So Key [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS] 25 photos Launch gallery "We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS] 1. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 1 of 25 2. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 2 of 25 3. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 3 of 25 4. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 4 of 25 5. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 5 of 25 6. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 6 of 25 7. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 7 of 25 8. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 8 of 25 9. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 9 of 25 10. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 10 of 25 11. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 11 of 25 12. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 12 of 25 13. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 13 of 25 14. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 14 of 25 15. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 15 of 25 16. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 16 of 25 17. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 17 of 25 18. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 18 of 25 19. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 19 of 25 20. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 20 of 25 21. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 21 of 25 22. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 22 of 25 23. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 23 of 25 24. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 24 of 25 25. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading “We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS] "We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

Warryn Campbell Learns Why He Should Stay From Fried Chicken [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com