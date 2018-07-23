Warryn Campbell Learns Why He Should Stay From Fried Chicken [VIDEO]

Homepage Lead
| 07.23.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

On “We’re The Campbells,” Warryn Campbell talks about his health a lot as well as trying to be healthy. He teamed up with a fitness trainer that helped him with not only a good workout, but what kind of food to stay away from. Blood sugar isn’t good for you and he advised Warryn to stay away from sugar.

He also spoke to Warryn about his blood pressure and heart disease, which can lead to kidney diseases as well as a stroke. The trainer then told Warryn about keeping your cholesterol, which can attract so many diseases in your body. Warryn began to think because that means he has to stay away from fried chicken.

RELATED: Warryn Campbell Gives Juan Winans Tips On How To Have A Son [VIDEO]

RELATED: Warryn & Erica Campbell Discuss The Importance Of Soul Ties In Marriage [VIDEO]

Watch “We’re The Campbells” every Tuesday at 8p/7c on TV One!

RELATED: What Makes Warryn & Erica Campbell’s Love Check-Ins So Key [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

We're The Campbells Screening

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

25 photos Launch gallery

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

Warryn Campbell Learns Why He Should Stay From Fried Chicken [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close