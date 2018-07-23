Erica Campbell Shares Her Excitement About Krista Going Viral Showcasing Her Gift [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 07.23.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Erica Campbell and GRIFF are very prod of their daughters and spoke all about it. Krista Campbell sang the national anthem at the L.A. Sparks game and Erica posted it, but by the time she got home several other celebrities and pages posted it as well. Krista went viral and on the post had over 1.8 million views, Erica also received phone calls from Tasha Cobbs Leonard, T.I, Tiny and more on what a wonderful job Krista did.

Part 1 #kristacampbell #werethecampbells @la_sparks @wnba so proud of my baby!!!!

A post shared by Erica Campbell (@imericacampbell) on

Part2 #kristacampbell #werethecampbells @la_sparks @wnba

A post shared by Erica Campbell (@imericacampbell) on

We all know GRIFF is funny, but his daughter he mentioned will be funnier than him. Jameson got the opportunity to do her first paid comedy gig and he was so proud. The poll question is as parents are you letting your children walk in the career or passion that they have?

RELATED: Krista Campbell Gets Candid Boys Being More Interested In Skinnier & Light-Skinned Girls [VIDEO]

RELATED: Krista Campbell Opens Up About Being Mistreated Because Of Her Skin Color [VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Warryn & Krista Campbell Tell Why They’re Excited For People To See “We’re The Campbells” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

The Campbells, We're The Campbells

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Meet The Stars Of “We’re The Campbells” [PHOTOS]

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

 

Erica Campbell Shares Her Excitement About Krista Going Viral Showcasing Her Gift [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close