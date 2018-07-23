Erica Campbell Shares Her Excitement About Krista Going Viral Showcasing Her Gift [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell and GRIFF are very prod of their daughters and spoke all about it. Krista Campbell sang the national anthem at the L.A. Sparks game and Erica posted it, but by the time she got home several other celebrities and pages posted it as well. Krista went viral and on the post had over 1.8 million views, Erica also received phone calls from Tasha Cobbs Leonard, T.I, Tiny and more on what a wonderful job Krista did.

We all know GRIFF is funny, but his daughter he mentioned will be funnier than him. Jameson got the opportunity to do her first paid comedy gig and he was so proud. The poll question is as parents are you letting your children walk in the career or passion that they have?

