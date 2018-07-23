Faith Walking: Thank God For The Detours [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.23.18
Erica Campbell told the story about the Israelites and how they left Egypt after being treated like slaves. God took them the long road which took about 24 days. After arriving God told them to turn back around to travel back.

Erica mentioned that sometimes God puts detours in our lives to protect us. It might feel like we’re taking the long route, but he’s helping us along the way. God is allowing us to avoid an unnecessary battle and you should just believe in him.

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

Faith Walking: Thank God For The Detours [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

