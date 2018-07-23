Erica Campbell told the story about the Israelites and how they left Egypt after being treated like slaves. God took them the long road which took about 24 days. After arriving God told them to turn back around to travel back.
Erica mentioned that sometimes God puts detours in our lives to protect us. It might feel like we’re taking the long route, but he’s helping us along the way. God is allowing us to avoid an unnecessary battle and you should just believe in him.
Faith Walking: Thank God For The Detours [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com