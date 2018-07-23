Marvin Sapp On 8 Years Of Being A Widower: “I’m Not Going To Be By Myself Much Longer” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Marvin Sapp is a songwriter, singer, author and bishop. He has been a widower for 8 years and spoke about what he’s learned over these years. Marvin is preparing himself for the next phase of life and plans on not being single for long.
Marvin had a list of things he wanted in a helpmate and had to throw it out because he needs more than what’s on that list. Some people don’t fit into our lifestyle and just because they love God doesn’t make them good for us. He mentioned that he wants to be with someone that during his weak moments they can be strong for him.
He wants to connect beyond spiritually. Everyone has their personal desires and you must understand that the person God wants you to be with will enter your life. Don’t stick to that list because there is so much more that someone can give you.
