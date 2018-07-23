R&B Crooner Tank Marries Longtime Partner Zena Foster In Romantic Ceremony

Congrats are in order for sultry R&B singer Tank and Zena Foster. The pair jumped the broom in a lavish ceremony at First Congregational Church Of Los Angeles.

“I’m excited to see her walk down the aisle, her dress and her whole heavenly aura just captivate the place,” the singer told PEOPLE.

Tanks close friend and groomsman Jamie Foxx was in attendance, entertaining crowds with his timely comedy. Tank told the site ahead of his wedding he was looking forward to Jamie “cracking jokes on the wedding day. The goof ball session is going to be at an all-time high when we’re standing there.”

“This day represents the beginning of forever,” says Tank. “To find the person you lost once before and having the opportunity to make sure that doesn’t happen again is everything.”

The couple share two children together, daughter Zoey son Zion, 3.

