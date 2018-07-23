GRIFF’s Prayer: Humbled After Going Without Air Condition! [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for GRIFF’s Prayer and you won’t believe what happened to him! GRIFF got caught slipping because he’s felt great since moving into his comfy apartment in the nice neighborhood. He’s been living his best life until last night his air condition broke.
The temperature in Dallas has been 100 degrees and when it happened he didn’t know what to do. He couldn’t call anyone because it was very late, so he just sat there a little frustrated. GRIFF even mentioned his daughter tried to come lay with him and he had to tell her to move over. Not having air conditioning humbled GRIFF and we pray it gets fixed.
