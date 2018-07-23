Info About Michael Strahan & Sara Haines’ New Project [EXCLUSIVE]

Michael Strahan and Sara Haines are teaming up to host the 3rd hour of “Good Morning America.” Sara will leave her spot on “The View” to join Michael and they’re hoping fans enjoy it. “The Chew” was cancelled and now the news will take over that hour of programming.

LeBron James is 6ft 8 inches and came in contact with a kids that’s taller and bigger than him. James has been helping coach his sons basketball team and one of his friends on the squad is 6ft 9 inches. Denzel Washington fans went to the movies this weekend because “Equalizer 2” came in at #1.

