Info About Michael Strahan & Sara Haines’ New Project [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 07.23.18
Michael Strahan and Sara Haines are teaming up to host the 3rd hour of “Good Morning America.” Sara will leave her spot on “The View” to join Michael and they’re hoping fans enjoy it. “The Chew” was cancelled and now the news will take over that hour of programming.

LeBron James is 6ft 8 inches and came in contact with a kids that’s taller and bigger than him. James has been helping coach his sons basketball team and one of his friends on the squad is 6ft 9 inches. Denzel Washington fans went to the movies this weekend because “Equalizer 2” came in at #1.

Michael Strahan delivered the keynote speech at Women’s Empowerment 2018. The host of Good Morning America spoke candidly about the many female influences in his life and what we as a community must do to secure a brighter future. See pictures from his speech below:  

