Info About Michael Strahan & Sara Haines’ New Project [EXCLUSIVE]

Michael Strahan and Sara Haines are teaming up to host the 3rd hour of “Good Morning America.” Sara will leave her spot on “The View” to join Michael and they’re hoping fans enjoy it. “The Chew” was cancelled and now the news will take over that hour of programming.
LeBron James is 6ft 8 inches and came in contact with a kids that’s taller and bigger than him. James has been helping coach his sons basketball team and one of his friends on the squad is 6ft 9 inches. Denzel Washington fans went to the movies this weekend because “Equalizer 2” came in at #1.
RELATED: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Takes Good Morning America To Church With “You Know My Name” Performance
RELATED: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS]
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Heartbreaking: 15-Year-Old Reportedly Found Dead And Mutilated, And It’s Getting No News Coverage
The Latest:
- Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
- After Pedicure Winston Salem Woman Almost Loses Leg
- Leandria Johnson Apologizes
- Janet Jackson Back At Work Shooting New Video
- Goldfish Cracker Recall
- Carmelo Anthony to sign with the Rockets but first…
- Marvin Sapp On 8 Years Of Being A Widower: “I’m Not Going To Be By Myself Much Longer” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Faith Walking: Thank God For The Detours [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Media Ignoring Minneapolis Teen Who Posted Haunting Message On Facebook And Found Dead Hours Later
- Erica Campbell Shares Her Excitement About Krista Going Viral Showcasing Her Gift [EXCLUSIVE]
Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS]
Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS]
1. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan1 of 32
2. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan2 of 32
3. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan3 of 32
4. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan4 of 32
5. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan5 of 32
6. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan6 of 32
7. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan7 of 32
8. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan8 of 32
9. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan9 of 32
10. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan10 of 32
11. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan11 of 32
12. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan12 of 32
13. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan13 of 32
14. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan14 of 32
15. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan15 of 32
16. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan16 of 32
17. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan17 of 32
18. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan18 of 32
19. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan19 of 32
20. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan20 of 32
21. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan21 of 32
22. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan22 of 32
23. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan23 of 32
24. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan24 of 32
25. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan25 of 32
26. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan26 of 32
27. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan27 of 32
28. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan28 of 32
29. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan29 of 32
30. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan30 of 32
31. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan31 of 32
32. Women’s Empowerment — Michael Strahan32 of 32
Info About Michael Strahan & Sara Haines’ New Project [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com