List Of Free Weekend Community Events

African American Cultural Festival

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

  Taste of Soul NC
Event Date:  07/22/2018
Event Time:  1pm-5pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Durham Central Park
Address Line 1:  501 Foster S.
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  Come experience the Ultimate Cookout at Durham Central Park at Taste of Soul NC. We’ll have Food Trucks, Merchandise/Information vendors, Live DJ, Kids Activities and Misting Fans to keep you cool. Free to attend and Open to the Public.
Event Contact:  Jay Jones
Event Contact Number:  919-780-4169
Event Contact Email:  jayjones@eskxllc.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.tasteofsoulnc.com

 

 

Name of Event: VACATION BIBLE SCHOOLEvent Date: JULY 22-JULY 27, 2018Event Time: 6 PM -8 PMIs this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: MOUNT HEBREW AME ZION CHURCHAddress Line 1: 6830 RAMSEY STREETCity, State, Zip: FAYETTEVILLE, NC 28311Event Description: JESUS THE KINGDOM BUILDER

STRONG FAMILIES, CHURCHES AND COMMUNITIES

MOVIE NIGHT – JULY 27, 2018Event Contact: FAYE HARRINGTONEvent Contact Number: 910 4883754Event Contact Email: mthebrewamez@gmail.comEvent Web Site: FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK MOUNT HEBREW AME ZION CHURCH

 

 

Community Day Live
Event Date:  07/21/2018
Event Time:  3:00pm – 6:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Mount Christian Church
Address Line 1:  1731 Trawick RD
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC, 27603
Event Description:  FREE eventful day planned for the community of Raleigh, There will be free food, games, face paintings for the children (and adults too), raffles, bounce houses (for the kids) live musical performances, etc….. We invite all out to fellowship with us. If you are an artist and would like to perform at this event, please contact Pastor Kareen Edwards via the information listed on this event.
Event Contact:  Kareen Edwards
Event Contact Number:  919-295-6177
Event Contact Email:  mountchurch@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.mountchurch.org

 

 

 

LoveFest For The People
Event Date:  07/21/2018
Event Time:  12PM – 4PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  LoveFest 2018
Address Line 1:  118 S Person Street
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27601
Event Description:  At this event we will be feeding approx. 200 homeless and less fortunate individuals. We will also be giving out free haircuts, toiletry supply bags and other items. Please come out…eat and fellowship with us.

The event will be at:

Vintage Church

118 S Person Street

Raleigh, NC 27601

12 PM- 4 PM
Event Contact:  Lisa Cox
Event Contact Number:  919-638-2312
Event Contact Email:  rickyshope@outlook.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.rickyshope.com

 

 

BACK 2 SCHOOL BASH
Event Date:  07/21/2018
Event Time:  12P-3PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  REVIVAL DELIVERANCE CENTER
Address Line 1:  711 E. BRANCH ST
City, State, Zip:  BENSON NC 27504
Event Description:  Free food free school supplies free book sacks music bounce house an individual prayer to cover kids for the 2018/19 school year Health screenings Family First information games and free new shoes and socks from the sole2soul mission
Event Contact:  FELICA BLUE
Event Contact Number:  9108908062
Event Contact Email:  felica _blue@yahoo.com

 

 

 

  Solid Rock Bible Church 29th Church Anniversary
Event Date:  07/22/2018
Event Time:  3:00PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Solid Rock Bible Schurch
Address Line 1:  5464 Muscat Road
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mills, NC 28348
Event Description:  The members and pastor of Solid Rock Bible Church invite you to join them as they celebrate their 29th Church Anniversary on Sunday, July 22, 2018 @ 3:00PM. Join us as we come together, rejoice and give thanks to the Lord for allowing SRBC to serve the community over the past 29 years.We hope to see you there!

Pastor: Rev. Yvonne Hodges
Event Contact:  Rev. Yvonne Hodges
Event Contact Number:  (910) 797-5879
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  srbc2.org

 

 

Western Wake County Region Free Summer Meals
Event Date:  07/20/2018
Event Time:  9:30 am – 12:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Kirk of Kildaire Church
Address Line 1:  200 High Medow Drive
City, State, Zip:  Cary, NC 27513
Event Description:  EVERY Monday and Tuesday (til August 14th)

Free Breakfast, Lunch and Fun for all Ages!!

9:30a – 10 am Breakfast

10:00 am reading, games crafts

12:00 – 12:30 pm Lunch
Event Contact:  Stephanie Workman
Event Contact Number:  919-467-4944
Event Contact Email:  saworkman@kirkofkildaire.com

 

 

  YOUTH DAY CELEBRATION
Event Date:  07/22/2018
Event Time:  3pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt.CARMEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH
Address Line 1:  1027 Old Wilmington Rd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  To encourage and support our youth. Let everyone know that GOD has a purpose and a plan for the youth. Giving them the opportunity to display their GIFTS. All youth are welcome to participate. If we don’t support our youth, Who will? Thanks in advance
Event Contact:  Thomasene Jackson
Event Contact Number:  910-229-8535
Event Contact Email:  mtcarmelmbc1027@gmail.com
Event Web Site: 
Community Calendar of events , local happenings

Continue reading List Of Free Weekend Community Events

