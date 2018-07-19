Guess Which One Of Trump’s BFFs Just Got Invited To The White House

Trump truly doesn’t give a damn. On Monday, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland and got some of the worst press he has ever had as president. Republicans like Arizona Senator John McCain called the meeting “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory” and “a tragic mistake.” He also said Trump proved to be “unwilling to stand up to Putin.”

That doesn’t shake Trump. Putin just got an invite to the White House.

Reuters.com reports, Trump had his national security adviser, John Bolton, invite “Putin to Washington in the fall, the White House said, four days after Trump held a summit with the Russian leader in Helsinki.” Earlier today, Sarah Sanders wrote on Twitter, “In Helsinki, @ POTUS agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs. President Trump asked @ Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway.”

See below:

In Helsinki, @POTUS agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs. President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) July 19, 2018

Incredible. This is a man who we all know meddled in our elections — and Trump didn’t even confront him on undermining our democracy — and now he could be sitting in the Oval Office. Furthermore, we still do not know what was said in their “private” meeting. This is exactly what Putin wants: to be the puppet master for America. And Trump is a willing puppet.

Maybe Trump will just move him in and give him an official title — like President of the United States. Trump will sell all of our souls for a few dozen Russian prostitutes.

