Koryn Hawthorne Talks About Being Told By “American Idol” Producers To Stay Away From Gospel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Koryn Hawthorne talked with Erica Campbell about her single and album “Unstoppable.” She’s been working very hard and is just feeling very blessed to be in this position. Koryn was on both “American Idol” and “The Voice,” where fans first got to see her.

She told Erica that while on “American Idol” the producers told her not to sing gospel on the next round. Koryn mentioned that she couldn’t find another song and sang the same one. Producers didn’t like it and she was cut from the show.

Months later she auditions for “The Voice” even though she didn’t want to. After her appearance she began working on gospel music and it has led her to this awesome journey. On her new album she worked with Natalie Grant, Warryn Campbell and several others. She’s excited about all the opportunities and can’t wait for fans to tell her how they like the album.

