GRIFF’s Prayer For People Dealing With Extreme Heat [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for GRIFF’s Prayer! GRIFF is not here for the extreme heat that is hitting Dallas. He is praying that his air conditioner keeps working because it’s going to be between 107 and 109 degrees.
GRIFF then began praying about those big square fans that his mom used to put in the middle of the hallway. It was supposed to help with air flow, but GRIFF used to sing Zapp and Rogers songs in it. Someone pass GRIFF a church fan in this heat.
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer Delivered By His Funny Cousin [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For His Face, High Self-Esteem & The Pimple At The End Of His Nose [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Indian Givin’ That Netflix Password [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Music Pick Hit – Anthony Adeion Hill “Hold On”
- Michelle Obama Launches ‘When We All Vote’ Initiative With The Help Of A Few Famous Friends
- List Of Free Weekend Community Events
- Obama Wants To See More Women Get Into Politics: ‘Men Have Been Getting On My Nerves’ Lately’
- Ericaism: You Are Enough [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- True Hollywood Bible Story: The Burning Bush [EXCLUSIVE]
- Faith Walking: Reunite These Babies with Their Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Guess Which One Of Trump’s BFFs Just Got Invited To The White House
- Man Inappropriately Touched By Cop During Abusive Stop-And-Frisk In Washington D.C., Lawsuit Says
- You Must Be Crazy: Black Republican Tim Scott Praises Trump On Foreign Policy
GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]
GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]
1. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise1 of 7
2. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise2 of 7
3. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise3 of 7
4. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise4 of 7
5. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise5 of 7
6. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise6 of 7
7. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise7 of 7
GRIFF’s Prayer For People Dealing With Extreme Heat [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com