It’s time for GRIFF’s Prayer! GRIFF is not here for the extreme heat that is hitting Dallas. He is praying that his air conditioner keeps working because it’s going to be between 107 and 109 degrees.

GRIFF then began praying about those big square fans that his mom used to put in the middle of the hallway. It was supposed to help with air flow, but GRIFF used to sing Zapp and Rogers songs in it. Someone pass GRIFF a church fan in this heat.

GRIFF's Prayer For People Dealing With Extreme Heat [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

