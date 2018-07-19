The Downside Of Internet Dating [EXCLUSIVE]

Dating can be very hard sometimes. In relationships you should be honest and upfront, but what if you marry the person and find out something later on about them. Erica Campbell mentioned what if you find out that the person you fell in love with doesn’t have their front teeth.

TJ said if she found out that her man wore a girdle she would go to the gym with him to lose weight. GRIFF talked about this whole makeup thing and how women can look one way on the internet and then look differently the next time you see them. Tell us if you would stay or leave if someone you were dating wasn’t upfront with you.

