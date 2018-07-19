Will Jamie Foxx Do A Good Job Playing Robin Hood With A British Accent? [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.19.18
Jamie Foxx can act, sing, dance and so much more. He will be starring in the new “Robin Hood” and will have a British accent many don’t know if it will work or not. Comic book fans get ready because T’Challa’s sister from “Black Panther” will be getting her own comic book.

She will be taking young people on a journey of technology and more. Danica Patrick hosted the ESPY’s last night and TJ thought she did okay. GRIFF mentioned that she bombed in the beginning and didn’t like whoever wrote her jokes.

