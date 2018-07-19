Is It A Deal Breaker When Your Partner’s Looks Change? [EXCLUSIVE]

On “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” they spoke about your partner changing their looks. Listeners called in to speak on it and most of them believe that your appearance does matter. A caller talked about his cousins’ wife that gained over 100 pounds after having her second child.

She ate ice cream, cookies and cake and he tired to help her lose weight, but she didn’t care. They are now divorced and he’s with someone else. Another caller mentioned that no one wants to date someone with a nasty appearance like mustard on their shirt. You should care about how you look unless no one will ask you out. Tell us what you think.

