True Hollywood Bible Story: The Burning Bush [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for True Hollywood Bible Story! Moses was tending the flock when a burning bush began to smoke and God began to talk to him. When God called out to Moses he told him to talk to Pharaoh about bringing the people to the promise land.
Moses told God that people don’t listen and he feared Pharaoh. God told him to stop being hard headed and follow the plan . Moses left to do exactly what God told him to do.
