Do you hold your loved ones accountable for their actions? Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes we have to be honest with people we love. We overlook their actions and what they do, but it doesn’t help them.

Follow @GetUpErica

If you love them you will help them change. Erica wants you to call them and pray for them. Take a gentle approach and the change will start. Call them out on what they’ve done and make sure we keep helping each other.

RELATED: Ericaism: Music Therapy Heals Me [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Take People’s Negative Energy Personal [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET!

RELATED: Ericaism: God Did It For Me, He’ll Do It For You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Ericaism: Hold Your Loved Ones Accountable [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com