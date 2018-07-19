Do you hold your loved ones accountable for their actions? Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes we have to be honest with people we love. We overlook their actions and what they do, but it doesn’t help them.
If you love them you will help them change. Erica wants you to call them and pray for them. Take a gentle approach and the change will start. Call them out on what they’ve done and make sure we keep helping each other.
Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]
Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]
1. We're The CampbellsSource:TV One 1 of 9
2. Warryn CampbellSource:TV One 2 of 9
3. Erica CampbellSource:TV One 3 of 9
4. The CampbellsSource:TV One 4 of 9
5. Krista CampbellSource:TV One 5 of 9
6. Wozy CampbellSource:TV One 6 of 9
7. Zaya CampbellSource:TV One 7 of 9
8. "We're The Campbells" Full CastSource:TV One 8 of 9
9. The CampbellsSource:TV One 9 of 9
Ericaism: Hold Your Loved Ones Accountable [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com