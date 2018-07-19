Ericaism: Hold Your Loved Ones Accountable [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 07.19.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Do you hold your loved ones accountable for their actions? Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes we have to be honest with people we love. We overlook their actions and what they do, but it doesn’t help them.

If you love them you will help them change. Erica wants you to call them and pray for them. Take a gentle approach and the change will start. Call them out on what they’ve done and make sure we keep helping each other.

RELATED: Ericaism: Music Therapy Heals Me [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Take People’s Negative Energy Personal [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET!

RELATED: Ericaism: God Did It For Me, He’ll Do It For You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

The Campbells, We're The Campbells

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Meet The Stars Of “We’re The Campbells” [PHOTOS]

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Ericaism: Hold Your Loved Ones Accountable [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close