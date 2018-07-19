Ericaism: You Are Enough [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Do you have a goal you’re trying to get to? Erica Campbell wants you to know that you are equipped, powerful and wise enough to get it. Despite what you might think God has supplied us with everything we lack.
We just need to activate it and go after everything we want. Keep developing those idea, stop saying “no” to yourself and get to that goal. Exceed your expectations and go after that vision, remember you are enough!
