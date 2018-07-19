Ericaism: You Are Enough [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 07.19.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Do you have a goal you’re trying to get to? Erica Campbell wants you to know that you are equipped, powerful and wise enough to get it. Despite what you might think God has supplied us with everything we lack.

We just need to activate it and go after everything we want. Keep developing those idea, stop saying “no” to yourself and get to that goal. Exceed your expectations and go after that vision, remember you are enough!

RELATED: Ericaism: Hold Your Loved Ones Accountable [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Music Therapy Heals Me [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Take People’s Negative Energy Personal [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

We're The Campbells Screening

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

25 photos Launch gallery

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

Ericaism: You Are Enough [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close