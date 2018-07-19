Are You A Black Female Director? HelloBeautiful Wants Your Short Films For Our Ladies First Film Series

Thanks to Julie Dash, Ava DuVernay and Dee Rees and many others, never has there been a more inspiring time to be a Black female filmmaker then right now!

Yes, historically the industry hasn’t done a great job of providing opportunities to Black women behind the camera, but be clear: We’ve always known that we don’t need Hollywood’s permission to make our own art and tell our own stories. And over the years, we’ve seen a growing global wave of Black female directors that are creating unapologetic and powerful narratives that capture our diverse lives, identities and experiences.

With this in mind, HelloBeautiful wants to provide a platform for this existing talent and amplify the voices of emerging storytellers with our upcoming bi-monthly Ladies First Film Series.

In the spirit of Queen Latifah’s iconic and empowering song, here’s what we are looking for:

Well-crafted short films, between 5-20 minutes long, that were made no earlier than 2012 .

minutes long, that were made no earlier than 2012 Shorts can be from any genre (drama, comedy, dramedy, sci-fi, horror, thriller, experimental, documentary, etc.).

Shorts that are directed by a self-identified woman of African descent and have at least one major character that is a Black woman.

Shorts that address a range of topics that impact Black women including racism & sexism, poverty, family dynamics, health, HIV/AIDS, self-esteem & beauty standards, colorism, immigration, disability & ableism, dating, relationships & marriage, friendships, social justice & activism, religion, politics, LGBTQ issues, Black feminism, Black girlhood & coming-of-age, adulthood & aging, motherhood, intersectionality, finding one’s voice, self-care, etc.

Shorts that are already uploaded on Vimeo and/or You Tube.

FYI:

There is no fee! Submissions are totally free!

Films can come from anywhere around the world, but all non-English language films submitted must have English subtitles or be dubbed in English.

Student and first/second-time directors are also encouraged to submit

Each film chosen will be accompanied with a written Q&A with the director published on the HelloBeautiful site.

There is no monetary compensation or fee paid to directors whose films are chosen.

Films will be accepted on a rolling basis, but the earlier you send them, the better!

Interested in taking part in our Ladies First Film Series? Please email Kellee Terrell at Kterrell@interactiveone.com with the following:

A brief bio

Logline/synopsis of the film

Link to the film (and password if protected online)

List of any festivals/screenings your film has been accepted to

We cannot wait to watch your films! Good luck y’all!

