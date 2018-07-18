CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Police Are Using Racist Jim Crow-Style K9 Attacks Against Black People

A New Jersey man was attacked by a dog in a fatal police shooting over the weekend, a witness said.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Several horrible police practices from the Jim Crow era are still being used today. Specifically, African Americans have found themselves confronted by armed police with K9 attack dogs during encounters over the last year.

Most recently, a patrol dog attacked an unarmed Black father during a fatal police shooting outside a home in Vineland, New Jersey on July 14, according to a witness. Rashaun Washington, 37, of Bridgeton, New Jersey was confronted by cops after they received a call about a “suspicious” person — a common characterization used by police in encounters involving people of color. He was fatally shot three times after cops pointed rifles at him; he had been trying to run away from the heavily armed officers. The dog attacked the man after he was shot and fell to the ground, Jose Pagan, the witness, said to WHYY Philadelphia.

Pagan’s account, as well as other details about the shooting, have yet to be addressed by police, the news outlet reported. Whether or not the dog was commanded to attack or did so on its own has also not been shared.

In another case, Kyron Dwain Hinton, a 29-year-old man, was attacked by a dog in Raleigh, North Carolina in April. Wake County sheriff’s deputy Cameron Broadwell beat Hinton with flashlights and unleashed his police dog to attack the man, a video revealed. Police responded to calls that Hinton had a gun, but he was unarmed, the News & Observer reported.

An earlier police incident involved a K9 dog injuring a Black woman last September. Desiree Collins, 52, was brutally attacked by a police dog when she took out the trash at her home in St Paul, Minnesota. A scared Collins was on the ground and screaming in pain as the dog bit her flesh, a gruesome body camera video revealed. An officer is heard telling Collins that she’s “fine,” with no real urgency in trying to get the dog to release her. The police officer chalked up the horrifying attack to Collins being “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

St. Paul police planned to use K9 dogs less in the wake of the incident, the department announced earlier this month.

SEE ALSO:

Walgreens Uses Motion Sensors To Racially Profile Black People, Customer Says

Shots Fired! 30 Subliminal Darts Obama Threw At Trump During His South Africa Speech

Nelson Mandela

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

7 photos Launch gallery

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Continue reading Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Today would have been Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday. As the world celebrates his life, check out Madiba's most powerful speeches.

Police Are Using Racist Jim Crow-Style K9 Attacks Against Black People was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close