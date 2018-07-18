Warryn & Erica Campbell Discuss The Importance Of Soul Ties In Marriage [VIDEO]

| 07.18.18
Warryn Campbell & Erica Campbell are talking about marriage, forgiveness and cheating. After you forgive your partner for cheating the person might change their ways. Warryn mentioned that women are better at it because you won’t find out your wife is cheating unless she tells you.

Erica also spoke about how sometimes people cheat because of pre-marital patterns. You get into relationships thinking you want to be with people that are similar to the ones you dated when you were 20. She talked about checking your soul and how every time you have sex it’s spiritual. Your soul is tied to that person and it might be hard to move forward.

Warryn & Erica Campbell Discuss The Importance Of Soul Ties In Marriage [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

