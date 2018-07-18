Dawn Strozier Shares Important Info About Sugar & Carbs [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dawn Strozier is a trainer that has been working with Erica Campbell and several other celebrities on fitness. She spoke about sugar and carbs as well as how we can watch what we’re eating. Dawn believes you need to read the labels better and know what the different names for sugar is.
Keep your sugar and carb intake as low as possible. 50 grams of sugar is all you should have per day and remember that fruit you eat have sugar in it as well. Dawn also spoke about portion sizes.
RELATED: Trainer Dawn Strozier Explains Why She Invites God Into Workouts [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
We shouldn’t be eating huge plates of food while at home or out. Even if you are drinking juice make sure you read that label because that can contain all the sugars you can have that day. Listen to the full interview to hear all about how to eat healthier.
RELATED: This Healthy Meal Can Help With Prostate Cancer Prevention [VIDEO]
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET!
RELATED: Cleanout ASAP Owners Share Why Getting Organized Benefits Health & Wellness [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- [Interview] The Importance Of Men’s Health
- Congregation Celebrates Life of 10-Year-Old Killed in Garner Crash
- Manhunt For Durham Bank Robber
- Denzel Washington Explains Why “Equalizer 2” Was His 1st Sequel
- Bishop Marvin Sapp Gives Advice On Love Lessons
- Do You Recognize This Bank Robber
- Black Panther Comic Spinoff For Sister Shuri Gets the Greenlight
- Faith Walking: What Do You Do When Someone Receives What You’ve Been Praying For? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Stevie J & Faith Evans Got Married
- Museum May Be Built To Memorialize Black Prisoners Whose Bodies Were Found In Texas
10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health
10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health
1. Don’t Neglect Your Mental Health1 of 11
2. Stop Putting Yourself Down2 of 11
3. Remove Toxic People From Your World3 of 11
4. Hit The Gym4 of 11
5. Find Your Joy5 of 11
6. Learn To Say “No”6 of 11
7. Take A Break From Social Media7 of 11
8. Channel Your Inner Kid And Start Coloring8 of 11
9. Give Back To Others9 of 11
10. Get Your Om On!10 of 11
11. Start Seeing A Therapist11 of 11
Dawn Strozier Shares Important Info About Sugar & Carbs [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com