Dawn Strozier Shares Important Info About Sugar & Carbs [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dawn Strozier is a trainer that has been working with Erica Campbell and several other celebrities on fitness. She spoke about sugar and carbs as well as how we can watch what we’re eating. Dawn believes you need to read the labels better and know what the different names for sugar is.

Keep your sugar and carb intake as low as possible. 50 grams of sugar is all you should have per day and remember that fruit you eat have sugar in it as well. Dawn also spoke about portion sizes.

We shouldn’t be eating huge plates of food while at home or out. Even if you are drinking juice make sure you read that label because that can contain all the sugars you can have that day. Listen to the full interview to hear all about how to eat healthier.

