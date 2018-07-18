People are gathering everywhere to celebrate the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela. He was the first Black president of South Africa, Nobel Peace Prize winner, activist and so much more. Mandela would’ve celebrated his 100th birthday today and we will never forget the contributions he made to this world.
We are also keeping prayers up for Michelle Williams. The singer recently checked herself into a mental health facility and wants people to understand more about the illness. Lupita Nyong’o is also making headlines after becoming the new face of Calvin Klein.
Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong'o Slayed The Head Wrap
Celebrating The Life & Legacy Of Nelson Mandela [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com