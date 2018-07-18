National Hot Dog Day Freebies & Deals

National Hot Dog Day is TODAY, Wednesday, July 18 and a number of places are offering free hot dogs and deals! This list is compliments of our friends at WRAL.

Harris Teeter: On July 18, pick up 14 oz. Ball Park Angus Franks for $1.99 each and 8 pk. Wonder Hot Dog Buns for $0.99 each. There is a limit of 2 while supplies last. This Flash Sale was posted on the Harris Teeter Facebook page.

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries: Get a hot dog for 99 cents on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, from 2-5 p.m. when you download the My Hwy 55 App by Wednesday, 7/18. The deal will be limited to 2 per person on dine-in purchases only, and is good for members of My Hwy 55 Rewards Program and all guests who download the app (or receive a punch card) prior to the holiday. All Hwy 55 fans who download the app also receive a coupon for a FREE Hwy 55 milkshake.

Love’s Travel Stops: Love’s Travel Stops (Love’s) is partnering with Schwab Meat Co. to give Customers free hot dogs in celebration of the day Wednesday, July 18. On National Hot Dog Day, Customers who present a barcode at the register can enjoy a free hot dog or roller grill item. In this area, there are locations in Dunn, Kenley and Mebane. Customers can access the barcode for their free hot dog or roller grill item on Love’s official Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 18. Customers can redeem one coupon per person per transaction at participating locations in 41 states. Get the details on the loves.com website.

Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers: Pilot Flying J is treating guests to a free hot dog on July 18. Download (or open) the myPilot app that day to find an offer for a free hot dog or roller grill item waiting to be redeemed at the more than 750 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers in North America. See the information on their app at pilotflyingj.com.

Sonic Drive-In: Corn Dogs are 99 cents every day from 2 pm – 4 pm at participating Sonic locations. Get a free Slush or a drink when you download the Sonic app. See all the details at sonicdrivein.com.

