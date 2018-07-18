Get Up! Poll: What Have You Done That You’re Proud Of? [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 07.17.18
Erica Campbell wants to hear about good news happening in listeners lives! Callers talked about some amazing things going on and it was pretty fun to hear. One woman talked about being elected student body president and how she is the first African-American woman to do it. She will serve over 225,000 students in North Carolina.

Another person called in to talk about the book she just published. She had been working on it for many years and can’t wait to give it to the world to read. Another caller spoke about a conference she developed and it will be all about going through hurt, but celebrating victories. Let us know what you’re proud of!

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

