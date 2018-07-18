Bishop T.D. Jakes is known for his directing and even acting skills. He is now casting people for a new docuseries and looking for people that experienced hardships as well as made bad decisions that hurt their families and friends. TJ also talked about cartoons coming back from our childhood.
“Rugrats” is coming back to Nickelodeon. After the 26 episodes run then a movie will be made. Erica Campbell mentioned that her favorite cartoon was always Bugs Bunny.
Bishop T.D. Jakes Docuseries Casting Info [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com