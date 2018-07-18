Bishop T.D. Jakes Docuseries Casting Info [EXCLUSIVE]

Homepage Lead
| 07.17.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Bishop T.D. Jakes is known for his directing and even acting skills. He is now casting people for a new docuseries and looking for people that experienced hardships as well as made bad decisions that hurt their families and friends. TJ also talked about cartoons coming back from our childhood.

“Rugrats” is coming back to Nickelodeon. After the 26 episodes run then a movie will be made. Erica Campbell mentioned that her favorite cartoon was always Bugs Bunny.

RELATED: Bishop T.D. Jakes Speaks On The Importance Of Churches Reaching People On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Bishop T.D. Jakes Goes Viral In A Migos Look, And He Responds

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Bishop T.D. Jakes And Other Christian Leaders Want The Slave Trade In Libya To End [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS]

Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS]

Bishop T.D. Jakes Docuseries Casting Info [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close