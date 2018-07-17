Gospel singer and Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams has checked herself into a rehab facility to battle depression. She’s been open with her struggles with depression, speaking on them in an interview on The Talk last year.

In a statement Tuesday, Michelle said, “For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing.”

She continued, “Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need.”

Michelle Williams Checks Herself Into A Rehab Facility To Fight Depression was originally published on praisehouston.com

