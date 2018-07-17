CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Michelle Williams Checks Herself Into A Rehab Facility To Fight Depression

Michelle Williams is seeking help for her battle with depression

4 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West S.H.O.W.S. UP Red Carpet

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Gospel singer and Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams has checked herself into a rehab facility to battle depression. She’s been open with her struggles with depression, speaking on them in an interview on The Talk last year.

In a statement Tuesday, Michelle said, “For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing.”

RELATED: Michelle Williams And Fiancé Pastor Chad Johnson Land Their Own Reality Show

She continued, “Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need.”

The Latest Gospel News, Prayer Advice, and Godly Tips:

Michelle Williams Checks Herself Into A Rehab Facility To Fight Depression was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Michelle Williams Checks Herself Into A Rehab Facility To Fight Depression

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close