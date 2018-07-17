5 Impressive Black Men [EXCLUSIVE]

Homepage Lead
| 07.17.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Erica Campbell spoke about all the positive news that she comes across. She is so happy to hear and read about great things happening despite what else might be going on. She spoke about these 5 Black men that opened up a school in DC.

The young men are providing uniforms, school supplies and travel expenses as well as admission for free. Erica asked TJ about one of the greatest things she’s ever done in life and she mentioned moving. She stood out on faith, got the job working with Erica and GRIFF and loves every minute of it. Tell us some great things happening in your life.

RELATED: Get Up! Poll: Powerful Messages From Pastors [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Get Up! Poll: How Can We Hold People Responsible For What They Say? [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Get Up! Poll: How Can I Pray For You? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

13 photos Launch gallery

Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

Continue reading Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

5 Impressive Black Men [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close