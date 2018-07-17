Erica Campbell spoke about all the positive news that she comes across. She is so happy to hear and read about great things happening despite what else might be going on. She spoke about these 5 Black men that opened up a school in DC.
The young men are providing uniforms, school supplies and travel expenses as well as admission for free. Erica asked TJ about one of the greatest things she’s ever done in life and she mentioned moving. She stood out on faith, got the job working with Erica and GRIFF and loves every minute of it. Tell us some great things happening in your life.
Listen to "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell" 6am ET.
5 Impressive Black Men [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com