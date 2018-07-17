Erica Campbell is talking about love and being stuck in the middle. There are a lot of people that are broken and facing a lot of hurt. They are in the middle on if they want to be in love and putting up a wall not to fall in love.
Erica spoke about how love has it’s ups and downs, but we should focus on the good things about love. She is an advocate of it and that sometimes the enemy puts those negative thoughts in our heads. God designed love and if you focus on that and the great things about it you should have no worries.
RELATED: Love Talking: Jesus Is Perfect Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Love Talking: Get Rid Of The Baggage [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Love Talking: Never Too Late To Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- National Hot Dog Day Freebies & Deals
- “Working Moms Wednesdays” Best Places For School Supplies
- Target Helps Teacher’s Buy Supplies With Discount
- MGM Sues Vegas Shooting Victims In Order to Avoid Liability
- Destiny’s Child Michelle Williams Opens Up About Mental Health Issues
- ‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To Intensified Passion
- Bishop T.D. Jakes Docuseries Casting Info [EXCLUSIVE]
- Get Up! Poll: What Have You Done That You’re Proud Of? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Michelle Williams Checks Herself Into A Rehab Facility To Fight Depression
- Love Talking: Stuck In The Middle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]
Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]
1. Erica Campbell1 of 19
2. Erica Campbell2 of 19
3. Erica Campbell3 of 19
4. Erica Campbell4 of 19
5. Erica Campbell5 of 19
6. Erica Campbell6 of 19
7. Erica Campbell7 of 19
8. Erica Campbell8 of 19
9. Erica Campbell9 of 19
10. Erica Campbell10 of 19
11. Erica Campbell11 of 19
12. Erica Campbell12 of 19
13. Erica Campbell13 of 19
14. Erica Campbell14 of 19
15. Erica Campbell15 of 19
16. Erica Campbell16 of 19
17. Erica Campbell17 of 19
18. Erica Campbell18 of 19
19. Erica Campbell19 of 19
Love Talking: Stuck In The Middle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com