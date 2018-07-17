Love Talking: Stuck In The Middle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell is talking about love and being stuck in the middle. There are a lot of people that are broken and facing a lot of hurt. They are in the middle on if they want to be in love and putting up a wall not to fall in love.

Erica spoke about how love has it’s ups and downs, but we should focus on the good things about love. She is an advocate of it and that sometimes the enemy puts those negative thoughts in our heads. God designed love and if you focus on that and the great things about it you should have no worries.

