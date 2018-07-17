Love Talking: Stuck In The Middle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.17.18
Erica Campbell is talking about love and being stuck in the middle. There are a lot of people that are broken and facing a lot of hurt. They are in the middle on if they want to be in love and putting up a wall not to fall in love.

Erica spoke about how love has it’s ups and downs, but we should focus on the good things about love. She is an advocate of it and that sometimes the enemy puts those negative thoughts in our heads. God designed love and if you focus on that and the great things about it you should have no worries.

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

