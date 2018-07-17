CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Full List Of Republicans Slamming Putin Meeting But Will Still Side With Trump Regardless

No word from Ben Carson or Tim Scott, though.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Donald Trump was called “treasonous” and “imbecilic” after he cozied up to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in a meeting that a growing number of Republicans have criticized loudly.

Arizona Sen. John McCain voiced the loudest opposition among his fellow Republicans, labeling the meeting as “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory” because of Trump’s “naiveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats.”

Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, two of the most high profile Black Republicans, were conspicuously silent on the matter. But other Republicans — ranging from the not-so-prominent to rising leaders within the Party — issued their own respective condemnations of what appeared to the naked eye to be traitorous actions by Trump, who invalidated official findings against Russia by American intelligence agencies in an effort to placate Putin the dictator.

Even Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived former White House director of communications whose loyal defenses of the president bordered on being Mike Pence-esque, said Tuesday that “Trump’s made a very big mistake here” by siding with Putin instead of his own country. The president’s actions and words invalidate the very “America first” campaign that helped get him elected in the first place.

Below is a full list of Republicans who, as of Tuesday morning, had spoke out against the president’s meeting with Putin. If the list continues to grow, the meeting could do the once unthinkable and help bring around Republicans and their now-waning collective blind allegiance to the president’s actions and policies, including last week’s Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, who, if confirmed, would fill the seat of outgoing Justice Anthony Kennedy, who was set to retire at the end of the month.

Bob Corker
Jeff Flake
Newt Gingrich
John McCain
Anthony Scaramucci

 

While that list may seem promising to Democrats, who have largely been rendered ineffective in the age of Trump, the truth is probably that the above list of Republicans will still continue to side with the president regardless.

 

As such, the Associated Press offered a harsh reminder:

 

“Much of the Republican rebuke came from lawmakers who have been willing to openly criticize the president, a group that remains a minority in the GOP.”

 

SEE ALSO:

 

 

 

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

42 photos Launch gallery

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Full List Of Republicans Slamming Putin Meeting But Will Still Side With Trump Regardless was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close