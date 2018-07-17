CLOSE
Join Our “Men on the Move” Walk Series This Saturday!

Listen to the Light or visit our website thelightnc.com for tips on men’s health.  We are Representing Men’s Health all month long on The Light 103.9.

  • This Sat. July 21st, we invite to our “Men on the Move” walk series with the Durham County Men’s Health Council at Elmira Park – 540 Elmira Ave. in Durham at 9am. Join the walk that encourages men to get out and be more active as we walk into a healthier lifestyle. Bring the entire family to support the men.
